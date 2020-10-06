CUSportsNation - Adam Gorney breaks down recent Colorado commit TJ Patu

Adam Gorney breaks down recent Colorado commit TJ Patu
TJ Patu, who last Thursday became Colorado's 17th Class of 2021 commit, certainly has a reputation of being a versatile athlete.
While advertised as an outside linebacker, his defensive duties at La Habra High School in California blended a lot of different responsibilities.
His recruitment saw some suitors envisioning him as a strict OLB, while others saw him as a safety.
Patu, other than the Buffs, considered Washington State, San Jose State, Fresno State, Kansas and Utah among others before committing to CU.
There has been buzz that the Buffs are bringing him in with the intention of using him as a sort of hybrid inside linebacker, but ultimately, it very well might take a spring and fall training camp to formally determine where he'll fit into the fold upon arriving in Boulder.
At the very minimum, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect seems likely to receive consideration at the hybrid STAR position.
Here's how Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney described him:
RELATED: TJ Patu joins CU's Class of 2021 as commit No. 17
Quality control for recruiting coach Junior Tanuvasa continues to leave his mark on the Buffs' 2021 class
"Patu is listed as an outside linebacker but in his junior season he mainly played more safety than anything and he was excellent there. In coverage, Patu can run with receivers, he has nice length to poke the ball away and he loves to come up and play the run where he explodes through the blocker and attacks the ball. He has the frame to continue to grow as well, so playing in the box while keeping that athleticism could make Patu really special in the Pac-12."
While he currently is ranked as lower-level three-star recruit, keep an eye on Patu as his senior season at La Habra intensifies. He is one of a number of Colorado commits — Trevor Woods and Tyas Martin included — who may have a bump up the rankings in store for him by the time all is said and done with his high school career.
Join the conversation on TJ Patu and what he brings to the table for Colorado at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless CU fanatics.