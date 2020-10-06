CUSportsNation - Adam Gorney breaks down recent Colorado commit TJ Patu

TJ Patu , who last Thursday became Colorado's 17th Class of 2021 commit, certainly has a reputation of being a versatile athlete.

While advertised as an outside linebacker, his defensive duties at La Habra High School in California blended a lot of different responsibilities.

His recruitment saw some suitors envisioning him as a strict OLB, while others saw him as a safety.

Patu, other than the Buffs, considered Washington State, San Jose State, Fresno State, Kansas and Utah among others before committing to CU.

There has been buzz that the Buffs are bringing him in with the intention of using him as a sort of hybrid inside linebacker, but ultimately, it very well might take a spring and fall training camp to formally determine where he'll fit into the fold upon arriving in Boulder.

At the very minimum, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect seems likely to receive consideration at the hybrid STAR position.

Here's how Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney described him: