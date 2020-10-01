CUSportsNation - Versatile linebacker TJ Patu joins Colorado's Class of 2021

Colorado's Class of 2021 increased to 17 on Thursday, as versatile La Habra (La Habra) California linebacker TJ Patu gave the Buffs a verbal pledge.

I like to announce that I am COMMITTING to the University of Colorado. #GOBUFFS pic.twitter.com/aQ3Occe1Ax

In terms of player profile, Patu is a tough one to label due to his versatility in general.

Patu looks like a true hybrid — a player with the physical tools to assume the role of a traditional outside linebacker but also possessing the instincts and speed to drop into coverage. It feels appropriate to consider him a blend between an outside linebacker and safety, given what he displays on film.

Patu's highlights are an interesting study — he does a wide variety of things for La Habra on defense from blitzing off the edge to guarding the interior and on the perimeter as well as handling coverage assignments.

If he were to choose Colorado, he looks like he would fit in well at the STAR backer position. That said, he's listed as an outside backer and his recruitment has seen schools recruit him at ILB, as well.

Where the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder will fit into Colorado's defense of the future will likely take some time to determine.

Patu reeled in nearly 10 offers in total, with Utah and Washington State joining Colorado as the Pac-12 programs to have issued scholarship offers to him.

Kansas was his final Power Five offer, while Nevada, UNLV and Utah State having offered, as well.

The Cougs, San Jose State and Fresno State, along with CU, were named by Patu as his Top 4 schools as he continues to approach his decision day.

Patu picked up an offer from Colorado in mid-June via quality control for recruiting coach Junior Tanuvasa.

Tanuvasa has proved to be a solid asset for the Buffs on the recruiting trail.

He was largely responsible for the identification and recruitment of 2021 ILB Zephaniah Maea, who committed to CU five days after Tanuvasa offered him.

On a final note, Patu is a cousin of American Samoa 2022 QB Oakie Salave'a, who of late has been in the opening stages of forging a relationship with Danny Langsdorf.

Oakie is the son of former Buffaloes defensive tackle Okland Salave'a who played for CU from 1987-1989 and was a close friend of Sal Aunese.

Patu chose a picture of Aunese and the elder Salave'a posing together at Folsom Field wgen he announced his offer from Colorado back in mid-June.