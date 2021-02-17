CUSportsNation - 2022 Texarkana tailback Braylon Stewart recaps virtual visit with the Buffs

2022 Texarkana tailback Braylon Stewart recaps virtual visit with the Buffs
This past Friday, Darian Hagan extended an offer to Class of 2022 tailback Braylon Stewart out of Texarkana (Texas High School) Texas.
Stewart, a 5-foot-11, 203-pound all-purpose back, seems to be moving pretty fast in his recruitment with the Buffs, as he did a virtual visit with Hagan and Co. on Tuesday.
It was the first virtual visit he's done, even though CU was fourth out of fifth to the party in terms of offering; KU was first to do so on Jan. 4 and since then, Colorado State, UTSA and New Mexico have also offered, with Houston showing a lot of interest, too.
“For this one to be my first, it went very good.," he said. "I’ve got a good background on what (Colorado) would provide, what it looks like and they gave me a good reason on why I should go there. (Hagan) gave me a really good background on what Colorado is, what it has to offer and what he went through up there when he played. He was giving me the rundown.”
Hagan has been a busy bee in February, offering five Lone Star State tailbacks (a mixture of 2022 and 2023 talent) so far this month alone, including Stewart.
Since picking up the CU offer, Hagan has articulated to Stewart his fondness of what the state produces annually in terms of good talent at running back and also pointed out that a significant chunk of the Buffs' tailbacks room — Alex Fontenot, Jarek Broussard, Deion Smith and Joe Davis — all hail from Texas.
“(Hagan) told me that four running backs he coaches are Texas guys and basically told me that he really likes Texas backs and what we bring to the table," Stewart said. "He sees me as another true talent coming there.”
#AGTG I’m excited and blessed to say that I’ve received my 4th offer from the university of Colorado.#GoBuffs @StanfordGerry @Coachaj_jordan pic.twitter.com/nJprsVhpHw— B² (@StewartBraylon) February 12, 2021
The way Stewart put it, he got pretty well-immersed in what Colorado has to offer, what its facilities look like and Boulder in general.
There has been some speculation as 2022 recruiting continues to intensify regarding the role that new strength & conditioning coordinator Shannon Turley will be playing on these virtual visits and in the recruitment of prospects in general.
Drew Wilson, his predecessor who's now an assistant strength coach at K-State, was a frequent participant on virtual visits and there should be no doubt that Turley at some point will start to become more of a regular on the Zoom calls.
He didn't join this time around, but his name was brought up often and his developmental prowess was something Hagan advertised accordingly.
“He was telling me how the strength coach was one of the best in the nation, telling me about the workouts, what type of work ethic you need and he also told me that he was the strength and conditioning coach for Christian McCaffrey (at Stanford). He told me he put 10 or 15 pounds on Christian.”
Speaking of work ethic, while his recruitment is still young and much preps football and consideration remains ahead of him before he joins the college ranks, Stewart offered a brief summary of what he'll bring to the table for whomever lands him.
“In myself, a program would get an all-purpose back — a back that can come out of the backfield, run the ball in any situation and get a job done," he said. "I can pass block and everything. All I’ve got to say is that they’ll get a hard-working individual and a workhorse.”