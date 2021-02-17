CUSportsNation - 2022 Texarkana tailback Braylon Stewart recaps virtual visit with the Buffs

Stewart, a 5-foot-11, 203-pound all-purpose back, seems to be moving pretty fast in his recruitment with the Buffs, as he did a virtual visit with Hagan and Co. on Tuesday.

It was the first virtual visit he's done, even though CU was fourth out of fifth to the party in terms of offering; KU was first to do so on Jan. 4 and since then, Colorado State, UTSA and New Mexico have also offered, with Houston showing a lot of interest, too.

“For this one to be my first, it went very good.," he said. "I’ve got a good background on what (Colorado) would provide, what it looks like and they gave me a good reason on why I should go there. (Hagan) gave me a really good background on what Colorado is, what it has to offer and what he went through up there when he played. He was giving me the rundown.”

Hagan has been a busy bee in February, offering five Lone Star State tailbacks (a mixture of 2022 and 2023 talent) so far this month alone, including Stewart.

Since picking up the CU offer, Hagan has articulated to Stewart his fondness of what the state produces annually in terms of good talent at running back and also pointed out that a significant chunk of the Buffs' tailbacks room — Alex Fontenot, Jarek Broussard, Deion Smith and Joe Davis — all hail from Texas.

“(Hagan) told me that four running backs he coaches are Texas guys and basically told me that he really likes Texas backs and what we bring to the table," Stewart said. "He sees me as another true talent coming there.”