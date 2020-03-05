On Wednesday, March 11, the University of Colorado will host its annual Pro Timing Day, where outgoing seniors can perform and compete in front of NFL scouts. Held within the Buffs' Indoor Practice Facility (IPF) on campus at CU, the event is open to all Colorado seniors, with invitations to the NFL Combine notwithstanding. CUSportsNation has confirmed that 11 Buffaloes will be participating in the event, which will commence at 1 p.m. on the 11th.

Former Buffs QB and NFL hopeful Steven Montez (Joe Robbins / Getty Images)

Before diving into the full list, on Tuesday evening, former Buffaloes' QB Steven Montez with respect as to whether or not he'd attend CU's Pro Day, was quoted on Altitude Sports Radio, saying: "No, I think my drills at the combine kind of already have spoken for themselves. I don't want to go out there and risk getting injured." However, CUSportsNation spoke with Montez's agent, Aj Vaynerchuk, on Wednesday, who said that Montez indeed will take part in Colorado's Pro Day. Per Vaynerchuk, Montez will participate in all throwing drills and exercises, but will not run a 40-yard dash. At the NFL Combine last week, MOntez posted an impressive 4.58-second time in the 40.

Steven Montez on if he'll attend the CU Buffs' pro day, on with @Andy_Lindahl and @MJBuffsVoice:



"No, I think my drills at the combine kind of already have spoken for themselves. I don't want to go out there and risk getting injured." — Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) March 4, 2020

In total, 11 Buffs, Montez included, will be performing next Wednesday. LB Davion Taylor and WR Tony Brown, both of whom also were invited to the Combine, will take part. WR Laviska Shenault, who last week underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury, naturally won't take any action. Below is a look at the 11 players who are slated to participate next Wednesday.

Offense Name Position Beau Bisharat RB/TE Tony Brown WR Arlington Hambright OT Tim Lynott C Steven Montez QB Jack Shutack OT

Defense Name Position Delrick Abrams, Jr. CB Mikial Onu S Davion Taylor LB Alex Tchangam LB