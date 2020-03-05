News More News
11 Buffaloes set to perform at CU's annual Pro Timing Day next Wednesday

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

On Wednesday, March 11, the University of Colorado will host its annual Pro Timing Day, where outgoing seniors can perform and compete in front of NFL scouts. Held within the Buffs' Indoor Practice Facility (IPF) on campus at CU, the event is open to all Colorado seniors, with invitations to the NFL Combine notwithstanding.

CUSportsNation has confirmed that 11 Buffaloes will be participating in the event, which will commence at 1 p.m. on the 11th.

Former Buffs QB and NFL hopeful Steven Montez
Former Buffs QB and NFL hopeful Steven Montez (Joe Robbins / Getty Images)

Before diving into the full list, on Tuesday evening, former Buffaloes' QB Steven Montez with respect as to whether or not he'd attend CU's Pro Day, was quoted on Altitude Sports Radio, saying:

"No, I think my drills at the combine kind of already have spoken for themselves. I don't want to go out there and risk getting injured."

However, CUSportsNation spoke with Montez's agent, Aj Vaynerchuk, on Wednesday, who said that Montez indeed will take part in Colorado's Pro Day.

Per Vaynerchuk, Montez will participate in all throwing drills and exercises, but will not run a 40-yard dash. At the NFL Combine last week, MOntez posted an impressive 4.58-second time in the 40.

In total, 11 Buffs, Montez included, will be performing next Wednesday. LB Davion Taylor and WR Tony Brown, both of whom also were invited to the Combine, will take part. WR Laviska Shenault, who last week underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury, naturally won't take any action.

Below is a look at the 11 players who are slated to participate next Wednesday.

Offense
Name  Position

Beau Bisharat

RB/TE

Tony Brown

WR

Arlington Hambright

OT

Tim Lynott

C

Steven Montez

QB

Jack Shutack

OT
Defense
Name  Position

Delrick Abrams, Jr.

CB

Mikial Onu

S

Davion Taylor

LB

Alex Tchangam

LB
Special Teams
Name  Position

Alex Kinney

K/P
