News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 11:26:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Zephaniah Maea breaks down commitment decision

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Colorado's Class of 2021 grew by one on Monday, as three-star ILB Zephaniah Maea pulled the trigger and committed to CU shortly following a Monday morning virtual visit with the Buffs.Maea joins WR...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}