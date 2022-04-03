Youthful tight ends room presents opportunity for Erik Olsen

With a year of learning the ropes of college football behind him, redshirt freshman tight end Erik Olsen is feeling a lot better about his prospects of seeing actual game action in 2022.

The former four-star prospect out of Heritage High in Littleton joined the Buffs as an early enrollee early in 2021, but did not suit up for the Buffs in any games as a true freshman.

With the Buffaloes turning to junior Brady Russell, grad transfer Matt Lynch and walk-ons C.J. Schmanski and Nico Magri at tight end, things proved to be too congested at the tight end position for Olsen to get an in-game opportunity.

However, between then and now, Olsen feels like he's evolved considerably.

"I definitely gained a lot of confidence, that’s probably the biggest thing," he said. "When I came in here, I wouldn’t necessarily say I was (lacking) confidence, but having another year under my belt — it’s a huge step, being able to be more comfortable on the field, slow the game down and just be able to relax and focus.”

Of the aforementioned tight ends, Russell, now a senior at CU, is the only to return.

While the Buffs struggled offensively for the entirety of the 2021 campaign, Russel led the team in both receptions (25) and yards (307).

The dependability of Russell certainly needs no further explanation, but behind him is a youthful supporting cast at tight end.

Along with Olsen, Colorado also has fellow redshirt freshmen Caleb Fauria, Louis Passarello and Austin Smith.

This summer, the tight ends room will be further reinforced by true freshman Zach Courtney, a 6-foot-7 signee from Post, Texas.

However, none of CU's tight ends aside from Russell have any meaningful game experience.