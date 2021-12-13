Xavier Smith built tight bond with Brett Maxie ahead of recent commitment

A few days after he took his official visit to Colorado over the weekend of Dec. 3, Georgia athlete Xavier Smith pulled the trigger and committed to the Buffaloes. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete became commit No. 17 in CU's 2022 class and plans to sign his letter of intent this upcoming Wednesday.

Smith is a self-described late bloomer. While the Buffaloes represent his lone Power Five opportunity, he picked up offers from Army, Charlotte, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State and others. Part of that had to do with a recent position change he underwent at Langston Hughes High School, which advanced to the Georgia Class 6A state championship game this past weekend, losing in heartbreaking fashion, 21-20, to Buford. Up until this summer, Smith had played quarterback for the Panthers before transitioning to safety, the position Colorado recruited him to play in Boulder. When Smith initially started to get recruited, he quickly built a bond with CU safeties coach Brett Maxie, who had firsthand experience in switching from quarterback to defensive back in his football career. While Maxie didn't make the change in high school, as Smith did, he began his college football career at Texas Southern as a signal caller and shortly thereafter switched to defensive back. “He said he sees a little bit of himself in me," Smith said of Maxie. "He played quarterback up until his sophomore year in college, so he said he saw a little bit of himself in me with my range, how I can cover and the raw instinct of me seeing things and making plays on the ball." "I feel like I can learn a lot from him and I can relate more to him than most coaches.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENvbW1pdHRlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoTWF4aWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoTWF4 aWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVpdExh bmdzdG9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWNydWl0TGFuZ3N0b248 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1VCdWZmc0Zvb3Ri YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDVUJ1ZmZzRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HekRXdDRwZlpGIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vR3pEV3Q0cGZaRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBYYXZpZXIgU21pdGgg KEB4YWUyaHVuY2hvKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hh ZTJodW5jaG8vc3RhdHVzLzE0NjkwOTYyODQxNzkxMjQyMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==