CUSportsNation - Wright IV electric as strong second half lifts Colorado over GCU, 74-64

Colorado was out-shot (51% to 50%) and out-rebounded (33-20) — not a normal recipe for success — but 21 points from McKinley Wright IV and a strong second half elevated the Buffaloes (6-1) over Grand Canyon, 74-64, in the closing game of the Far West Classic, played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With Grand Canyon (4-3), coming off two straight losses by a total of four points — one of which came to then-No. 23 Arizona State in 71-70 fashion on Dec. 13 — the Buffaloes expected a challenge.

A challenge was exactly what was in store for the Buffs, courtesy of the Bryce Drew-led Antelopes, who battled closely with Colorado for the vast majority of the game.

The Buffaloes and Antelopes were tied at 27 heading into halftime, while as the second half got underway, GCU battled back from multiple eight-point deficits to stay neck and neck with Colorado.

"Hats off to (GCU)," Evan Battey said after the game. "They play tough, they're big as hell, they have a certain toughness about them that comes from their head coach and I think they're going to win their conference maybe and be a (NCAA) Tournament team. It's a good win, for sure."

Battey scored a season-high 16 points in the win on 4-of-9 shooting and was 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

The Buffs entered Tuesday evening's game as the best free throw shooting team in the nation and after tonight, looked poised to stay in that spot, as CU was 18-of-21 (86%) from the charity stripe.

After Dallas Walton hit an early three-pointer, followed by a pair of Wright IV free throws, the Buffs got off to a 7-2 lead less than three minutes into things.

But as the first half went on, Grand Canyon bigs Alessandro Lever and Asbjorn Midtgaard started to impose their will near the glass, making shots down low and bullying the Buffs for rebounds.

Well before halftime, Colorado had some key players in foul trouble, with Battey, Walton and Jabari Walker all with two.

Boyle cited hie decision to go with a shortened bench as to why Walker saw only five minutes of action in the game, but his foul troubles also may have played a role in his premature exit.