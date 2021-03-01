CUSportsNation - Wright IV earns fourth Pac-12 Player of the Week honors of the season

On Monday, the Pac-12 announced its list of weekly accolades and for the fourth time this season, Colorado senior point guard McKinley Wright IV was named league Player of the Week.

The award was the sixth such of Wright IV's collegiate career, which places him atop Colorado's leaderboards. Previously, he was named Player of the Week this season for weeks one, five and eight.

The Buffs' senior point guard played a sizable role in defeating both Southern California and UCLA this past week. In an 80-62 win over the Trojans Thursday, Wright IV scored 15 points and contributed a career-high 14 assists.

Then, on Saturday, he scored a season-high 26 points — four shy of his career-high — in Colorado's 70-61 victory over the Bruins.

For the two-game homestand, Wright IV averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

On the year, Wright IV is averaging 15.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. His 150 assists is a team-best by a large margin while he's shooting 49% from the floor to date.

For Wright IV, the accolade likely is the cherry on top of an already sweet last few days. On top of turning in two stellar individual performances, the Buffaloes picked up two critical wins against top league opponents.

What's more, Wright IV on Saturday was presented with a commemorative basketball by CU athletic director Rick George to honor him as the first men's hoops player in Pac-12 history to eclipse 1,700 points, 600 assists and 600 rebounds in his career.

Then on Saturday, Wright IV delivered an emotional farewell address during CU's Senior Night alongside the Buffs' six other outgoing players.

CU (19-7, 13-6 Pac-12) debuted in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time this season on Monday, sliding in at No. 24. The Buffs have one final regular season game remaining against Arizona State on Thursday, March 4, before the Pac-12 Tournament begins.

While the Buffaloes have a slim route to a regular season conference title (Oregon beating Arizona in Eugene tonight must happen for there to even be a chance at that) already, the team has secured its first top four finish since joining the Pac-12.