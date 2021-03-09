CUSportsNation - Wright IV earns All-Pac-12 first-team honors for third straight year

He's the first CU player to win three first-team all-conference awards since Cliff Meely , who from 1968-1971 did so within the Big Eight. Wilky Gilmore also did so during the Big Eight days from 1958-1960 and 1961-1962.

Colorado senior point guard McKinley Wright IV earned his third consecutive All-Pac-12 first-team honors Tuesday, joining a short list of Buffaloes who have done the same.

For the regular season, Wright IV averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He performed particularly well for Colorado down the stretch, scoring 20-plus points in three of CU's four final games, all of which were wins.

Wright IV initially was named first-team All-Pac-12 following his sophomore campaign of 2018-2019, when he averaged 13.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, helping to lead the Buffs to 23 wins.

As a junior, he earned his second straight first-team All-Pac-12 appearance, upping his numbers to 14.4 points and 5.7 boards per game while also being named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

This season, Wright IV earned an honorable mention to the league's All-Defensive Team.

Junior guard Eli Parquet, whose 20 blocks on the year led Colorado, while his 25 steals was second-best to Wright IV's 29, earned a spot on the All-Defensive Team for the first time.

"The fact that they both were recognized means that other people in the league value them defensively and what they've done," Tad Boyle said Tuesday. "...We know McKinley is a great defender but we also know that Eli has had a tremendous season and has been one of the best defenders in the league."

Additionally, junior forward Evan Battey, after averaging 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds on the year, was selected as All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Colorado freshman forward Jabari Walker was the final player honored Tuesday, as he was named to the All-Freshman Team behind a 7.7-point, 4.4-rebound campaign in his first taste of collegiate action, during which he came off the bench for the Buffs in 21 games.

Southern Cal freshman phenom Evan Mobley took Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Trojans head coach Andy Enfield won the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year award.

Mobley powered the Trojans to a 21-6 record and second place finish in the Pac-12 regular season standings behind 16.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

That Mobley edged Wright IV for Player of the Year honors adds to the list of snubs Colorado's senior point guard has endured in his career, following a notable missing out of being included on the Associated Press preseason All-American list.

Wright IV was noticeably absent from the five Bob Cousy Award finalists, named a few weeks ago. He had made the cut for the 10 original finalists announced in late January but was not one of the final five contestants for the prestigious honor awarding the top point guard in the nation.

"It is what it is at the end of the day — I can't be too mad about it," Wright IV said. "I just got to continue to do me."

As the Pac-12 Conference Tournament looms, the No.4-seeded Buffaloes will face the winner of the No. 11 California and No. 6 Stanford contest Wednesday night.

CU will face whoever wins that game Thursday evening at 9:30 p.m. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.