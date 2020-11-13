CUSportsNation - Wright IV & Boyle fine with starting season as the hunter, not the hunted

Yesterday, the Pac-12 preseason media poll was released and Colorado placed seventh in the league, with UCLA, which swept the Buffs in both meetings last season, coming in first place. Arizona State, Oregon and Stanford followed behind, also receiving first place votes, while Arizona and USC placed above the Buffaloes at fifth and sixth. For Tad Boyle and senior point guard McKinley Wright IV, being predicted as a middle-of-the-pack team is all too familiar. If anything, it serves as motivation for a team with high internal expectations that don't seem to match what outside voices think for the 2020-2021 season.

McKinley Wright IV moves the ball up the court during a practice at the CU Events Center (Courtesy of Colorado athletics)

The perception around the basketball program at CU has clearly changed much since last year, when the Buffs were edged just three points by Oregon as favorites to win a league title for the 2019-2020 season. It doesn't take too much deep thinking to reason why; the loss of Tyler Bey plus two additional seniors in Lucas Siewert and Shane Gatling, as well as an ugly five-game losing streak to the end of last year has outside expectations for the Buffs understandably mediocre at best. After all, Colorado will need to replace the 28 points, 14.8 boards and 23.4 minutes per game that Bey, Gatling and Siewert collectively averaged last year. Ultimately, for a Colorado team looking to re-establish its identity following a total collapse late last season, plus the need for untested true freshmen to step up and provide quality minutes, it might be better for the Buffs to start off as underdogs. "I'm continuing to play with a chip on my shoulder and we've got other guys who want to step up and have bigger roles than they've had in the past," Wright IV said. "There's chips on all of our shoulders and we want to continue to prove that we belong and that we're one of the best teams in this conference." For Boyle, who now has a decade under his belt at the helm in Boulder, seeing his squad predicted to finish "Preseason polls are what they are and we're going to use it to our advantage," he said. Depending on where we're picked — I just know from being in Colorado now going into year 11 — we're usually at our best when people are sleeping on us. And I think people are sleeping on us a little bit this year."

True freshman forward Jabari Walker is expected this season to play a role in recreating what Tyler Bey brought to the floor for Colorado (Courtesy of Colorado athletics)