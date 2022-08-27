No one has witnessed Baylor transfer R.J. Sneed play on Folsom Field during Colorado's preseason scrimmages, but google “R.J. Sneed highlights” and his catches in green and gold will not disappoint.

At Baylor, Sneed made a habit of reeling in coverages against tight coverage, juking out unsuspecting defensive backs and also making a contested one-handed catch (eventually ruled complete). As a Bear, he had 133 career receptions for 1,564 career yards and 8 touchdowns with most of that coming over the last three seasons.

SEC, Pac-12 and Big 10 schools approached Sneed when he entered the transfer portal, but head coach Karl Dorrell and wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan’s football backgrounds sold him on Colorado.

“I had a few schools, SEC, a few Pac, a few Big, but coach Dorrell asked me up front what I wanted, my goals and he was showing me that he could help me get there,” Sneed said. “His background and coach McGeoghan’s background was a big deal for me because if you knew my goals and you want to help me out I feel like you're the coach and school for me.”

Sneed's main goal is to be picked in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, before he can start making catches for the Buffaloes and building that draft stock, the sixth-year senior has had to play catch-up. Sneed begins a new season with a new team, but he just started practicing on Monday due to a summer foot injury.

In the final week of camp, he has moved quickly to get physically acclimated to the Buffs’ offensive playbook so that he can have his first Folsom Field rep against TCU.

During Sneed’s rehab, he spent time assisting younger players while taking his own notes to understand the more detailed facets of Colorado’s offense.

“I think we've been able to get around him and just do a great job of being able to support him and encourage him and then put him in a leadership position throughout the summer where he's tasked with maybe grabbing a Jordyn Tyson and teaching him something,” McGeoghan said.

“Trying to give him some purpose within the day rather than just going to the training room and working on a rehabilitation -- something from a teaching perspective because if you learn something and then you teach it and it really affirms what you've learned, then you're even more confident when you come back.”

McGeoghan and the coaching staff are monitoring his foot’s condition and incrementally integrating him back into the offensive operations at a pace that works for Sneed’s body.

“We’re gradually trying to increase his workload,” Dorrell said. “Try to do incremental steps and make sure there’s no setbacks. … Whether [Sneed] plays or not, we’re in pretty good shape with the guys that we have currently.”

That's saying a lot for an offense whose top returning receiver -- Daniel Arias -- had just 19 catches for 37 yards last year. (Tight end Brady Russell led the team with 25 catches for 307 yards.)

But Sneed agrees that the receiver room is loaded with talent and next Friday’s rotation should feature a number of capable pass-catchers.

Still, none have accomplished what Sneed has at the college level, as he's averaged 42 catches and 502 yards over the last three seasons (including a career-best 46 receptions for 573 yards last fall). That's why his return, whenever it comes, is significant.

There is no explicit green light for Sneed to play against TCU as of now, but he is determined to have his rehabilitated foot on the line.

“That’s the plan (playing on Sept 2) right now. As long as I can just continue staying healthy and doing the little things I need to do, I want to make sure I’m on the line of scrimmage,” he said.