Notable offseason transfer R.J. Sneed has yet to make a pronounced impact for Colorado, drawing only 3 targets in the past two games.

He hauled in all three of those targets (for 24 yards), but that wasn't quite the production Sneed or the Buffaloes envisioned for the productive veteran who had 133 career receptions for 1,564 yards and 8 touchdowns at Baylor.

The current dual-quarterback climate, rotating in J.T Shrout and Brendon Lewis with neither having any sustained success, is one big factor in the equation for Sneed.

More passes will certainly come to him in the near future, but so far in his new career at CU, he’s making a difference in other ways.

“I’m feeling good -- make sure that I continue doing the little things that are important,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest difference there. … Like even if it's the run play just run with the team, getting out there, getting my feet wet. Whenever they’re ready to let me go, I’ll be ready.”

Head coach Karl Dorrell seconded that Sneed does indeed feel good. After coming off the foot injury that held him out through fall camp and getting back to practice in recent weeks, the coaching staff has aimed to ease back into a full-capacity, game-speed Sneed.

“We need to get him going,” Dorrell said. “He will be more in play this week. With the point of just bringing him slowly with him coming off of the injury and his recovery, we wanted to make sure we didn’t put too much on him too early, but he feels good.

"Matter of fact, he’s running up the hill right there so I think we can kind of continue to grow his package more and more.”

As of now, the forecast on Saturday in Minneapolis calls for more passing opportunities (cloudy, 80 degrees) for the Buffs than last weekend's rainy game at Air Force. Slippery hands from both Shrout and the receivers made it difficult to secure the ball and eventually ended the day with only 5 completions out of 21 attempts.

“I think that was a valuable learning experience for all of us and I think it’ll help us going forward just in case another snow game or a rain game comes, we’ll be prepared,” Sneed said.

Colorado really struggled to convert during the Air Force game going 1 for 11 on third downs and 0-2 on fourth downs. Getting the offense on the same page has been emphasized but not executed yet.

In order to get the pass game going in a more positive and rhythmic direction, Dorrell and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford need to utilize Sneed’s veteran hands more frequently.

Game 3, it’s time to see whether the big offseason acquisition can help get the unit moving in a better direction.