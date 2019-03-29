CUSportsNation.com

WR Keith Miller looking to set up Colorado visit
The recruiting process has gone well for The Colony (Texas) wide receiver Keith Miller III. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound three-star prospect is around two-dozen scholarship offers to this point."It's be...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news