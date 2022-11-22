The 2022 season is approaching a melancholy, yet celebratory ending with senior day on Saturday as Colorado honors the 19 seniors closing their time with the program.

Interim head coach Mike Sanford began his final Tuesday press conference naming off all 19 of those seniors and what they each contributed to the program.

Completing their final year of eligibility, some seniors will turn their eye to NFL pursuits while others will ultimately part ways with football altogether. A small group of the seniors, such as special team contributors Derek Bedell and Mac Willis, safety Jaylen Striker and offensive linemen Tommy Brown and Frank Filip still have remaining eligibility left to consider.

“I haven’t come to any decisions yet,” Brown said. “It’s a big decision. I go out every football game knowing it could be my last so that’s just what I’m going to do again this week.”

No. 14-ranked Utah (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) comes to Boulder on Saturday for the last game of the Buffs’ season. For one more time this season the Buffs will play the role of steep underdogs against Cameron Rising and company, but inside the program the emphasis is on keeping the mood upbeat.

“What we want to do is to make these last five days together the frickin most enjoyable five days we can to give ourselves the most joy that we can on Saturday,” Sanford said. “And to make sure that all of us are putting it out in the line for the seniors.”

One of the steady bright spots this season with 88 tackles and 11 tackles for loss, Josh Chandler-Semedo is one of those NFL hopefuls who will look to go onto bigger things after this tough fall in his first season with the Buffs.

Fellow linebacker Quinn Perry, wide receiver Daniel Arias and tight end Brady Russell are also hoping to find a role at the next level. Both Arias and Russell were invited to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 28.

“[That opportunity] means a lot,” Russell said. “Definitely after the year I’m having. I felt like I’ve done some things well, but I haven’t put up some of the numbers I was hoping to and everything. To get an opportunity, that’s all I was hoping for because all I need is one.”

Each senior had his share of trials and tribulations this turbulent season. These weren’t the results that anyone wanted, but to their credit the team has remained together.

“One thing I’ve always said is nothing brings you close like being miserable together,” Russell said. “Through team runs and everything this summer being miserable together, through adversities the last season, through all those things we’ve just become such a close, tight-knit group.”

“Every team is a family,” Brown said. “Every family has its issues and this team is no different of course, but how close the players on this team are is insane. I was talking over it with Frank [Fillip] yesterday how there's multiple guys on this team that will be in my wedding and I've been here for 10 months, like, it's insane. What we've gone through, how close we've gotten, I don't regret it whatsoever.”