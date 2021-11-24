With injuries ravaging CU's OLBs, Devin Grant assumes bigger defensive role

Buffs outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski joked after practice last week that his room is like a Red Cross right now. Given the injury bug that's targeted a number of his position players of late, Michalowski's jest rings true.

Devin Grant makes a start on the road at UCLA during a 44-20 CU loss on Nov. 13 (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA Today)

While thankfully for the Buffaloes, standout junior Carson Wells hasn't missed time this season, with a recent two-sack, three-tackle-for-loss performance against Washington this past Saturday offering ample evidence of his health, others within CU's OLBs room haven't been as fortunate. Earlier this season, junior Guy Thomas, who had earned a starting spot at outside backer opposite Wells as the Buffs came out of fall camp, was leading the team in sacks. Thomas' pass rush looked good and he had forced a pair of fumbles but on Oct. 23 at California, he suffered an injury that has sidelined him ever since. In Thomas' place went redshirt freshman Joshka Gustav, who, despite seeing just 91 snaps in the 2020 condensed COVID-19 season, led the Buffs in quarterback pressures. Gustav afforded himself well against Oregon and Oregon State, but suffered an injury himself on the road at UCLA on Nov. 13, one that prematurely ended his 2021 campaign. When he went down, second-year freshman Devin Grant entered the game at the Rose Bowl, playing in 26 snaps on defense and recording five tackles. A Class of 2020 signee for Colorado from San Antonio, Texas, Grant got on the field last year on special teams but saw his first defensive snaps of his college career against the Bruins. “I felt pretty good about his performance," Karl Dorrell said. "Did he make a few mistakes early? Yes, where he attacked and got sucked down on some of the exchanges with the quarterback in the back(field), but then he did make some really good plays and settled in." "I thought it’s going to do a world of greatness for him to get those reps in the game and get a chance to make a few plays."

Devin Grant (far right) made his first career start for CU last Saturday in a 20-17 win over Washington (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)