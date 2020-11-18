CUSportsNation - With an eye on T-Bey, Tad Boyle and the Buffs eagerly await the NBA Draft

In all likelihood, Tyler Bey will finally get to see where his NBA career will begin, as the 6-foot-7 forward from Las Vegas gears up for Draft night.

Since he announced that he would forego his senior season at CU and enter the NBA Draft at the end of March, Bey had been projected as a second-rounder.

However, now it seems fair to consider the possibility of sneaking late into the first round, especially after raising some eyebrows with a 43.5-inch vertical jump at the NBA Draft combine, which was the second-best such jump recorded this year.

Tad Boyle, who has seen five of his former players selected on Draft night, knows all too well the nervousness that can come for a player waiting to be picked.

Especially as the first round goes on and your name isn't called, one can only assume it can be agonizing in terms of anticipation.

Regardless, Boyle's confident tonight will be one to remember for the greater Bey clan.

“It’s a big night for Tyler and his family," Boyle said. "It’s a big night for our program because anytime our guys are in the discussion of being drafted is exciting. It’s a little bit nerve wracking because you don’t know — you’re hoping (he’s selected in) the late first round but if that doesn’t come, that’s when it becomes a little frayed nerves, if you will."

First round, second round — whatever happens — Boyle and Bey's former teammates look forward to watching the action tonight.

"I’ll be dialed in and I know our players here will be dialed in because obviously a lot of them played with Tyler over the last few years, so we’re hoping for the best," Boyle said. "Whatever team does get Tyler is going to get a guy that works extremely hard. His athleticism speaks for itself given that he set an NBA Combine record for the vertical jump."

"So, that’s exciting — they’re going to get a great athlete who works hard, who’s a terrific defender and who has great, great upside.”