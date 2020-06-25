CUSportsNation - Will Sherman strives to be versatile and a leader for Colorado in 2020

Buffs junior offensive guard Will Sherman joined the media for a brief Zoom conference call on Wednesday and detailed his move back to left guard from right, the challenges and differences between the two positions, as well as his thoughts on Colorado's offensive line. Sherman is Colorado's most experienced returning o-lineman from 2019, having played a team-high 836 snaps last season.

WIll Sherman (78) celebrates a TD with Laviska Shenault during Colorado's game at Nebraska on Sept. 8, 2018 (Steven Branscombe / Getty Images)

Q: On Colorado's recently released pencil depth chart, you're listed at left tackle once more. Hows the transition back to left been and did you want this?

Sherman: “In 2019, we had Arlington Hambright come in and transfer. Coach (Chris) Kapilovic and I had a talk about bettering the team and me moving to right (tackle) with Arlington playing left. Once Arlington graduated, I was going to move back to left. I’m excited to do that and show off some versatility, being able to play right and left. I’m really excited and with drills and whatnot going on, I’m starting to get back into the groove of playing left tackle.”

Q: What's the difference for you on the line of scrimmage between playing on the left vs. the right and what different challenges come with each respective side?

Sherman: “My goal right now is for there to be no difference at all, for me to be smooth at right and smooth at left. Maybe even be able to play guard if I need to. Like I said, (I want) to be as versatile as possible. For right now, there definitely are some differences: just getting in the right stance, taking a sweep pass set. It’s weird because in 2018 I played left, then I moved to right and now I’m moving back to left, so I’m just trying to be fluid at both — that’s really the goal.”

Q: How's it been with coach (Mitch) Rodrigue over Zoom and getting to know him?

Sherman: “It was pretty difficult at first. (Karl Dorrell and his new staff) obviously came here and then right before Spring Ball, we got sent home. We never got to get on the field with (Rodrigue) so that’s something I’m really looking forward to. But in Zoom meetings, he’s old school, he’s very smart, he loves a physical o-line, so I’m very excited to work with him.”

Q: How much catching up do you guys have to do collectively with a new staff and then no Spring Ball?

Sherman: “A lot. Time is of the essence right now. We’re still trying to learn the new playbook, get familiar with our coaches, their techniques and how they like to get things done. We still have to get on the field with coach Dorrell, so there’s a lot of catching up to do. Even in our program, there’s schools in the conference that we need to catch up to like Oregon and Utah, so we have a long ways to go but since we’ve been back, we’ve been making good progress. Guys are excited to be back and we’ve been working really hard, so I’m glad to see that.”

Q: How important will player leadership be this year?

Sherman: “Once Mel Tucker (left), a lot of guys — Mustafa (Johnson), Nate Landman, K.D. (Nixon), me — we kind of just had a talk with ourselves and the team. We told each other that there’s not going to be a coach that comes in here and saves this program and takes us to a Pac-12 Championship or National Championship. We have to do that and we have to set a culture. When we all went home, we tried to hold each other accountable, stay in shape and now that everybody’s (back), everyone looks good. So I’m pretty excited to see how we look when get get on the field.”

Q: What are you overall impressions of the offensive line heading into this season?