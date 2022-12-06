When the NCAA ratified new legislation in April 2021 that allowed college athletes in all sports to transfer once without having to sit out a year, the decision became something of a Rorschach test. For some, it was an overdue gesture to athletes whose freedom and movement was far more restricted than the coaches under whom they play. For others, it marked the start of free agency in college sports and all the chaos they believed would come with it.

Whatever the feelings were at the time, the rule has had a profound, transformative impact. One of the biggest consequences of it is something that should give Colorado fans and anyone else who supports a downtrodden program hope – the days of the long and arduous rebuild may be over.