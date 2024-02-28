Deion Sanders highlighted repeatedly that he wanted to bring an NFL voice in as Colorado’s new defensive coordinator after Charles Kelly left for Auburn, and he did just that. While Robert Livingston may not have been the splashy name that many fans were expecting, he has a wealth of experience at the professional level.

For the second straight year, there will be plenty of turnover on the Buffs’ defense, but Livingston brings an NFL mind and likely a modernized scheme that helped the Bengals find success over the past few seasons.

So, who is Robert Livingston and what should Buffs fans expect out of his defense?