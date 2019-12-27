CUSportsNation recently had a chance to speak with Rudy Rangel, head coach and athletic coordinator at The Colony High School in The Colony, Texas. As Colorado fans will no doubt know, two incoming 2020 commits, WR Keith Miller III and CB Christian Gonzalez, are The Colony products and soon-to-be alums. Rangel was kind enough to share his insight on what both players can do on the field, as well as provide a look at what the two incoming Buffaloes are like off the field and personality-wise. Below is a Q&A with Rangel and serves as an intimate introduction to both Miller III and Gonzalez on and off the gridiron. *Rudy Rangel recently completed his 13th season as head coach and athletic coordinator at The Colony. He has coached at the Colony for 15 years and his total coaching experience spans 25 years.

Q: What makes Keith Miller III such a threat on the field? Rangel: “Keith is a next level kid. He has grown so much in our program, from his freshman year — he’s almost unrecognizable, maturity-wise and physically. He’s turned out to be one of our best leaders we’ve ever had, especially this year. He’s phenomenal. On the football side, he’s a mismatch for anybody trying to cover him. You’re just not going to find a guy that can do the things he can. He’s got two of the biggest hands I’ve ever seen. He’s just unreal when it comes to the physical side. His route running has improved tremendously, because he gets a lot of double coverage. A lot of people want to make sure he’s doesn’t impact the game, so his ability to get off the ball and run really clean, crisp routes has really elevated him. I’m not sure how much he could have really gotten better from junior to senior year, but it’s been like night and day. He’s a kid that shows up every day, is grinding, wanting to compete — every single day asking ‘are we doing one-on-ones? Can you make sure that Christian (Gonzalez) and (three-star ATH and Texas Tech commit) Myles (Price) are covering me just to make sure I’m working on my release?’ That’s the kind of player he’s turned into for us. He’s just the most likeable kid you will ever meet. He steals the room. He’s just that kind of kid.” Q: How about off the field? What can you tell us about Miller III? Rangel: “He’s just an extremely likable, coachable kid that takes care of business. His personality is just so transcending as far as people wanting to be around him. The basketball team plays today, they’ve lost like two games (all year) and Keith covers the best player on every single team regardless of how big he is. He does it because he’s physically able to do it, but that’s his personality. That’s his mentality: ‘if I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it right, to the best of my ability and I’m going to make sure everybody knows I’m a dog.’ That’s how I’d describe Keith."