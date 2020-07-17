What it Means: With Tyas Martin, Buffs get solid boost in the trenches
Today, Colorado received a commitment from Tyas Martin, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive tackle from Jacksonville, Arkansas, who is ranked as the No. 1 overall 2021 prospect within his home state.Ma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news