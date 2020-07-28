What it Means: CU adds ballhawk safety Trevor Woods to Class of 2021
The Buffs about a half hour ago brought in their 10th Class of 2021 commit in Katy (James E. Taylor) Texas safety Trevor Woods, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety. With respect to Woods' commitment, here...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news