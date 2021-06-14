Weekend OV in Boulder solidifies Victor Venn's verbal commitment to CU
It's been just short of three months since Victor Venn verbally committed to Colorado back in mid-March.
The three-star tailback from Buford, Ga. recently conducted an official visit to CU, where he hung out with fellow commit Carlton Madden Jr. and got to check out Boulder as well as meet Colorado's coaches in-person.
Suffice to say, having gotten to check everything out in-person, Venn left Boulder feeling solidified in his pledge to the Buffs.
“Going to Boulder and seeing everything was eye-opening for me," Venn said. "Being in the East, you don’t really see anything like it, with the mountains and scenery, the stadium — everything opened my eyes."
"Talking to the coaches, they just made me feel even more happy and certified about the decision I made. I’m really excited about the decision I made.”
Venn's player-host during his time at Colorado was reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard.
Broussard seems to done his part well, showing Venn around town and giving him pointers on fun things to do in Boulder.
“It was great to hang out with him, especially knowing he’s been through the whole CU culture and has been there and played games and downs for CU," Venn said. "I was definitely able to pick his brain and ask him many questions about how it is playing in the Pac-12, the staff and everything."
"Hanging out with him was excellent — we had a great time. He showed me a lot of stuff about Colorado, like the Hill, places to eat and everything. We had a great time hanging out.”
Venn indicated that his official visit did as much to strengthen his own pledge to CU as it did in providing reassurance to his parents that he'll be in good hands in Boulder.
Venn's parents, along with his trainer, accompanied him on the official visit, where they enjoyed getting a taste of CU's sports medicine program, in which Venn wants to major.
“My parents loved Boulder," Venn said. "It was eye-opening to them as well to see everything and talk to the coaches. We even talked to some professors, a couple guys who are incorporated with sports medicine, which is what I want to do."
"It definitely made (my parents) more comfortable about my decision, with me being put in good hands with people who can help me in the future.”
Venn also enjoyed getting to put names to faces with Darian Hagan, Darrin Chiaverini and Karl Dorrell, the coaches who recruited him.
While his relationship with Hagan had already been strong leading into his commitment, Venn particularly liked getting to sit down one-on-one with Dorrell.
“It was wonderful meeting coach Dorrell," he said. "You can tell he has a passion for the game and that he really wants to win. Being able to see him and talk to him about how I can impact the team when it’s my time to come and play for CU, and with his connections with my family — he and my conversations were really great.”