Weekend OV in Boulder solidifies Victor Venn's verbal commitment to CU

It's been just short of three months since Victor Venn verbally committed to Colorado back in mid-March. The three-star tailback from Buford, Ga. recently conducted an official visit to CU, where he hung out with fellow commit Carlton Madden Jr. and got to check out Boulder as well as meet Colorado's coaches in-person.

Suffice to say, having gotten to check everything out in-person, Venn left Boulder feeling solidified in his pledge to the Buffs. “Going to Boulder and seeing everything was eye-opening for me," Venn said. "Being in the East, you don’t really see anything like it, with the mountains and scenery, the stadium — everything opened my eyes." "Talking to the coaches, they just made me feel even more happy and certified about the decision I made. I’m really excited about the decision I made.” Venn's player-host during his time at Colorado was reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard. Broussard seems to done his part well, showing Venn around town and giving him pointers on fun things to do in Boulder. “It was great to hang out with him, especially knowing he’s been through the whole CU culture and has been there and played games and downs for CU," Venn said. "I was definitely able to pick his brain and ask him many questions about how it is playing in the Pac-12, the staff and everything." "Hanging out with him was excellent — we had a great time. He showed me a lot of stuff about Colorado, like the Hill, places to eat and everything. We had a great time hanging out.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ta29CdWZmcyDwn5KO8J+mrPCfj5QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1N0cmljdGx5QnVzaW5lMjI/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTdHJpY3RseUJ1c2luZTIyPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ2hldjY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQ2hldjY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFyaWFuTEgzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBEYXJpYW5MSDM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ1VCdWZmc0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDVUJ1 ZmZzRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81R093cFRN V3RWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNUdPd3BUTVd0VjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBWaWN0b3IgVmVubiAoQFZpYzZWZW5uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZpYzZWZW5uL3N0YXR1cy8xNDA0MTcxNjg2MTI0MTc1MzY1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==