Wednesday notes: Mustafa Johnson's impact, Deion Smith to see more carries

Karl Dorrell provided a batch of notes following the Buffs' Wednesday practice in Boulder, namely in discussing the role of returned senior defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson as well that of redshirt sophomore tailback Deion Smith .

At the start of September, the Boulder Daily Camera's Brian Howell reported that Mustafa Johnson, a three-year starting defensive tackle at CU who had declined to take advantage of an extra season of eligibility with the Buffs in order to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, had been granted a waiver by the NCAA to return to Colorado.

Johnson eventually did rejoin the team, beginning practices on its scout unit while serving a suspension stemming from his hiring of an agent during the Draft process, which violated the NCAA's amateurism policies.

Ultimately, he received negligible NFL interest. But upon returning to the Buffs, he's made his presence known.

A few weeks ago, Dorrell indicated that Johnson would be able to debut Oct. 2 against USC.

He went on to start at defensive tackle for the Buffs against the Trojans, logging 36 snaps, and in last weekend's game vs. Arizona, he played in 40.

Johnson, a 2018 transfer from Modesto Junior College in California, went on to win first-team All-Pac-12 honors that fall, his first year with the Buffs, behind a team-high 8.5 sacks.

In 2019, he recorded 4.5 sacks in nine games played, winning All-Pac-12 honorable mention accolades.

Most recently, in 2020, Johnson was named second-team All-Pac-12.

Through two games this fall, he has five tackles with one TFL recorded against Arizona.

“He’s been really instrumental," Dorrell said. "When you have a veteran experience like that, it’s always big. It helps the young players kind of bring their game forward, too. From a leadership standpoint, that’s been really good."

"He’s always been a strong practice player — he really plays hard, gives hard reps — so I think he does a lot of things just like modeling what it should look like, plus his experience and savvy helps him, too."