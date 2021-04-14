CUSportsNation - Wednesday interviews and spring practice No. 8 notes

Following Wednesday evening's practice in Boulder, CU's eighth of the spring, quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf , cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis spoke to reporters on Zoom.

Langsdorf gave his impressions of Tennessee transfer quarterback JT Shrout, who has been splitting first-team reps with Lewis so far into spring. Shrout seemed to perform well at practice Wednesday during a 2-minute offensive drill.

“For a newcomer, you’re always behind the eight ball a little bit but he’s done a great job studying, really putting in the time in the offseason to become comfortable at this point of spring ball. He’s been very good."

"We just ran a two-minute drill just now — he had really good command of the huddle, signals, getting guys lined up, decision making — he led us on a touchdown drive.For a guy that’s not been here very long, I’m very pleased. He's a really smart quarterback and that’s helped him. He’s put in some time here in this short period and he has been very comfortable — (and) you can see that."

"Just putting somebody in a two-minute drill, you get to know a little bit about what their level of understanding is and we threw a lot at him right there. He went down the field and made a nice touchdown pass so I like where that’s progressing. I feel really good about his progress.”

Martin spoke about junior cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who this spring has been seeing the majority of his reps at the nickel position.

The change was made with the intention of having Blackmon learn more than one position while also facilitating some younger guys' ability to rotate in and get some action at corner.

"It’s just cross training. We want guys to be able to play different positions and be true defensive backs or moving guys around and getting familiar with the defense by playing different spots.”

Lewis below talks about the leaps he's made from year one to two as well as the confidence he gained from getting extended snaps in last year's Valero Alamo Bowl.