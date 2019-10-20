Not much went right for Colorado in its 41-10 loss to Washington State on the road in Pullman Saturday night. Colorado was outgained 497-320 by Wazzu in terms of total offense while QB Steven Montez had a rough go of things.

The Buffs' senior signal caller threw two picks Saturday night, a week after throwing four against the Ducks in Eugene this past Saturday. Montez's stat line read: 16-for-30, no TDs, two INTs and 129 yards.

The offensive bright spot for CU was a good performance by redshirt sophomore tailback Alex Fontenot who finished with 105 yards on 11 carries.

All in all, the Buffs (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) are going to be in soul searching mode this week in practice as they prepare to face Southern California in Boulder next Saturday.