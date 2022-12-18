From the moment Deion Sanders took the Colorado job, many have expected two-way talent and former five-star prospect Travis Hunter to follow his coach from Jackson State.

That buzz only amplified Sunday night when Hunter officially entered the transfer portal.

Soon thereafter, he posted a video to YouTube explaining that he hadn't made any decisions yet about his future.

"I don't know what I'm going to do next. I know I'm just trying to look for a new home, and I'm going to take my time out in this decision and just weigh my options out. I don't want to just rush into nothing, jump into nothing," Hunter said. "Everybody want me to follow Coach Prime. I want to follow Coach Prime too, but I need to know, if it's a fit for me then I'll go. If it's not a fit for me, I'm not going. I just want everybody to know, make everything clear. I'm not saying I'm committing to Colorado right now or I'm never going to do it -- I'm just letting you know that's not in my plan as of right now to just go jump and be on the team. I'm just weighing my options out. ...

"I don't know what's next -- for real. I've been thinking about this hard and long all this whole week. Since coach announced that he was leaving, I've just been thinking about this hard. Some days I couldn't go to sleep, some days it was just hard on my mind -- just ain't know what to do. But after talking with my family and doing what I had to do, the best decision for me was to enter the transfer portal because that's what I needed to do."