Colorado tight ends coach Tim Brewster brought his energy to the podium on Thursday as the Buffs wrapped up their latest training camp practice. Brewster spent time talking about Michael Harrison's progress, Caleb Fauria's path to coming back and Eli Yelverton's contributions to the room.

Harrison also met with reporters Thursday and detailed how he's adapting to his new role plus what he's learned since making the switch from wide receiver to tight end.

Watch Thursday's media sessions below: