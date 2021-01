This Thurday at 9 p.m. MST, Colorado will host No. 17 Oregon at the CU Events Center. The Buffs (7-3, 1-2 Pac-12) and Ducks (8-1, 3-0) split last year's games, with the home team winning in both cases.

You can catch the game on FS-1, which will televise it nationally.

Below, head coach Tad Boyle and senior point guard McKinley Wright IV preview the matchup.