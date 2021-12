Class of 2022 quarterback Owen McCown, who verbally committed to the Buffaloes back in March, recently released his senior year highlights.

Leading the Rusk (Texas) High School Eagles to a 9-3 record, throwing for 3,363 yards with 36 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

McCown's Eagles saw their 2021 season come to an end a few weeks ago, falling 41-20 to Bellville in the Class 4A-II Region III UIL Texas State Football playoffs.