Advertisement

in other news

Robert Livingston leaning on experience before play calling debut

Robert Livingston leaning on experience before play calling debut

Robert Livingston has a great support base as he enters his first year calling plays on defense.

Premium content
 • Troy Finnegan
WATCH: Colorado DC Robert Livingston and OC Pat Shurmur talk after practice

WATCH: Colorado DC Robert Livingston and OC Pat Shurmur talk after practice

Find out what Buffs DC Robert Livingston and OC Pat Shurmur talk after Monday's practice.

 • Nicolette Edwards
Colorado 2024 schedule outlook: Buffs face Oklahoma State in season finale

Colorado 2024 schedule outlook: Buffs face Oklahoma State in season finale

The Buffs will close the regular season against one of the most experienced coaches and rosters in the Big 12.

Premium content
 • Troy Finnegan
Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ first in-season weekly press conference

Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ first in-season weekly press conference

The Colorado coach talked about NDSU, roster depth, leaders and dawgs and more at Saturday's press conference.

Premium content
 • Troy Finnegan
WATCH: Deion Sanders, Hank Zilinskas, Alejandro Mata and Mark Vassett

WATCH: Deion Sanders, Hank Zilinskas, Alejandro Mata and Mark Vassett

Watch Saturday's press conference featuring Deion Sanders, Hank Zilinskas, Mark Vassett and Alejandro Mata.

 • Troy Finnegan

in other news

Robert Livingston leaning on experience before play calling debut

Robert Livingston leaning on experience before play calling debut

Robert Livingston has a great support base as he enters his first year calling plays on defense.

Premium content
 • Troy Finnegan
WATCH: Colorado DC Robert Livingston and OC Pat Shurmur talk after practice

WATCH: Colorado DC Robert Livingston and OC Pat Shurmur talk after practice

Find out what Buffs DC Robert Livingston and OC Pat Shurmur talk after Monday's practice.

 • Nicolette Edwards
Colorado 2024 schedule outlook: Buffs face Oklahoma State in season finale

Colorado 2024 schedule outlook: Buffs face Oklahoma State in season finale

The Buffs will close the regular season against one of the most experienced coaches and rosters in the Big 12.

Premium content
 • Troy Finnegan
Published Aug 29, 2024
WATCH: Postgame vs. NDSU with Deion Sanders, Shedeur, Travis Hunter
circle avatar
Nicolette Edwards  •  CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
Twitter
@nikkiedwardsss

Colorado claimed its first win in a not-so-beautiful showing against North Dakota State on Thursday night.

Head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter met with the media after the game to provide their thoughts on the 31-26 victory over the Bison.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings