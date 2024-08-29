in other news
Robert Livingston leaning on experience before play calling debut
Robert Livingston has a great support base as he enters his first year calling plays on defense.
WATCH: Colorado DC Robert Livingston and OC Pat Shurmur talk after practice
Find out what Buffs DC Robert Livingston and OC Pat Shurmur talk after Monday's practice.
Colorado 2024 schedule outlook: Buffs face Oklahoma State in season finale
The Buffs will close the regular season against one of the most experienced coaches and rosters in the Big 12.
Five takeaways from Deion Sanders’ first in-season weekly press conference
The Colorado coach talked about NDSU, roster depth, leaders and dawgs and more at Saturday's press conference.
WATCH: Deion Sanders, Hank Zilinskas, Alejandro Mata and Mark Vassett
Watch Saturday's press conference featuring Deion Sanders, Hank Zilinskas, Mark Vassett and Alejandro Mata.
Colorado claimed its first win in a not-so-beautiful showing against North Dakota State on Thursday night.
Head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter met with the media after the game to provide their thoughts on the 31-26 victory over the Bison.