WATCH: Miss Peggy joins the Tuesday pressers with Deion Sanders and players

CU's most beloved fan, Miss Peggy Coppom, is celebrating her 100th birthday this week, and she and head coach Deion Sanders spoke on Tuesday about her impact on Colorado.

After Ms. Coppom's appearance, Sanders spoke with reporters about how he and the Buffs are preparing for Kansas, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, injury updates and much more. Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and versatile receiver Drelon Miller also spoke with reporters on Tuesday about their experiences at Colorado this season and more.

Check out Tuesday's full media sessions below:

