Safety Mikial Onu and center Tim Lynott broke down how practice has been going this week for the DBs and offensive line, while looking ahead to the challenges of facing Arizona this Saturday afternoon in Boulder.

Onu on having to prep for two quarterbacks with two different skill sets: "You prepare for the worst, and by that I mean 'how can they hurt you the most?' We prepare for both QBs (Khalil Tate and Grant Gunnell) as if they're both running quarterbacks, as if they're both extremely accurate downfield and extremely accurate on intermediate throws — that way we're prepared for either so whoever they roll out there, we'll be ready."

***Arizona practices in the evening and as of the Wildcats' post-Monday night sequences, head coach Kevin Sumlin did not provide an injury update on Tate (hamstring) and tailback J.J. Taylor (ankle). It's possible later this evening new information will emerge but Sumlin and Arizona may take the route of the Buffs and Mel Tucker in keeping the cards close to chest on the statuses of the above offensive standouts.

Onu on the spread offense of Arizona / the challenges it presents for safeties and DBs: "I take it back to Air Force, not that it's the same kind of offense at all, but it's the same kind of eye discipline. At safety a lot of the time we're on the WRs but Arizona) run RPOs. They get people by getting people sucked in or (stuck) outside. We have to be sure we're not peeking inside because the moment peek inside and it's a fake, (the play is beyond us and moving) down the seam."

***Arizona has faced difficulty in the traditional run play department with the absence of Taylor, averaging just 3.3 YPC vs. UCLA last weekend, although three separate ball carriers for the Wildcats had runs of 15 yards or more. Versus UCLA with Gunnell under center, the offense looked far more traditional than what has been featured in the past with Tate leading the charge.