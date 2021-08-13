WATCH: Karl Dorrell's full remarks from Colorado's annual Media Day

Colorado held its annual Media Today within the Dal Ward Athletic Center's Arrow Touchdown Club. CU alumna Val Constien, fresh off competing in steeplechase event at the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Toyko, kicked things off in the morning.

She was followed by women's volleyball coach Jesse Mahoney, track and field coach Mark Wetmore, Karl Dorrell and women's soccer coach Danny Gonzalez.

Dorrell talks about the quarterback competition currently brewing between sophomore J.T. Shrout and freshman Brendon Lewis, CU's use of the transfer portal this past winter and spring as well as the team and coaching staff's current COVID-19 vaccination status.