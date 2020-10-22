CUSportsNation - WATCH: Karl Dorrell, Jaylon Jackson and Matt Lynch post-Thursday practice

Below are the video interviews from head coach Karl Dorrell, junior wideout Jaylon Jackson and grad transfer tight end Matt Lynch, all of whom fielded questions from reporters following Colorado's 12th fall camp practice on Thursday.

Dorrell gives an injury report and update on Alabama transfer DL Antonio Alfano while laying out his vision for what Colorado's identity should be in 2020.

Jackson discusses being at full health and the depth CU has at the wide receiver position.

As for Lynch, he details being reunited with Taylor Embree, who recruited him to UCLA when the latter was a graduate assistant in Westwood.