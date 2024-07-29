WATCH: Interviews with RBs coach Gary Harrell and players first day of camp
Colorado's first day of fall camp for the 2024 season is in the books and running backs coach Gary "Flea" Harrell, Trevor Woods and Camden Dempsey discuss the mentality this year and much more.
Check out Monday's media availabilities below:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news