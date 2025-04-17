Published Apr 17, 2025
WATCH: Head coach Deion Sanders and Colorado players speak after practice
Nicolette Edwards  •  CUSportsReport
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are gearing up for the Colorado spring game this Saturday and Sanders met with the media one final time before the team hits the field this weekend.

Sanders discussed the decision for CU retire jerseys for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, his contract extension, the state of the transfer portal and more.

Defensive backs Carter Stoutmire and RJ Johnson also met with the media to talk about how they're looking to improve this season and other topics.

Check out Thursday's availabilities below:

