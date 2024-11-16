WATCH: Head coach Deion Sanders and CU players talk after win vs. Utah

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play after beating Utah, 49-24, Saturday in Boulder. Colorado remains in control of its own destiny in the Big 12 race with just two more games to play in the regular season.

Earning a victory over the Utes helps CU maintain its position in the quest for a spot in the conference championship game, but it took the Buffs working through some early sluggish play Saturday against Utah.

Check out the full postgame press conferences with Deion Sanders, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, linebackers Nikhai Hill-Green and LaVonta Bentley plus running back Charlie Offerdahl as they provide their insight into Saturday's victory.