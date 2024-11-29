WATCH: Head coach Deion Sanders and CU players talk after OSU win

Colorado closed out the regular season with a 52-0 rout against Oklahoma State on Friday to move to 9-3 on the year. Their fate in the Big 12 race remains in the hands of the other teams competing for the two spots in the conference title game who will all play Saturday.

Head coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and and cornerback DJ McKinney all spoke about their part after the dominant season finale at Folsom Field and discussed what the future holds for the Buffs heading into postseason play.

Watch each of those postgame press conferences in full below: