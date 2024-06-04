Advertisement
WATCH: Four-star 2025 LB Christian Thatcher recaps Colorado official visit

Four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher poses with his family, Deion Sanders and Andre' Hart during his weekend stay in Boulder.
Four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher poses with his family, Deion Sanders and Andre' Hart during his weekend stay in Boulder. (Christian Thatcher (Instagram))
Matt Moreno • CUSportsReport
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

LAS VEGAS — Linebacker Christian Thatcher made the trek to Boulder over the weekend for an official visit with Colorado. The four-star prospect from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View was one of just two 2025 prospects on campus visiting with the team allowing him to receive plenty of attention from the staff.

Thatcher has family connections to Colorado, so he has been plenty familiar with the area, but the latest trip gave him an even greater opportunity to build a bond with linebackers coach Andre' Hart and the Buffs.

CUSportsReport made a visit out to Arbor View to check in with Thatcher after his visit and get his thoughts on how the trip went, what stood out and what the future holds between he and the Buffs moving forward as he takes more visits.

The Buffs certainly put themselves in a strong position as Thatcher now makes a few more visits beginning with a trip to Utah this weekend. Kansas and Washington will also receive visits from the 6-foot-3, 203-pound prospect.

Still, CU set the bar high heading into his other trips.

"It went really, really well," Thatcher said. "Me and my whole family loved it a lot. Something that stood out was just getting to hang with coach Hart all day, and when we were going over film he had some of my clips and he was showing how my game plays into how they play over there.

"It was really good to get to talk with Coach Prime and getting to see eye to eye with him and get a good feel for everything up there."

Watch our full 6-minute interview with Thatcher discussing his entire visit and what comes next below:


