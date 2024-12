SAN ANTONIO — Head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffs were on the losing end of a convincing defeat against No. 17 BYU Saturday night in the Alamo Bowl.

Despite falling short of CU's tenth win of the season, Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig discussed what the team will still celebrate from this season as the Buffs' wrapped up 2024 in San Antonio.

Check out their full statements after the Alamo Bowl in the press conference video below: