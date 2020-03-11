Within the Indoor Practice Facility on campus at CU, a plethora of Colorado outgoing seniors performed in front of NFL scouts as part of the Buffs' annual Pro Timing Day. QB Steven Montez, LB Davion Taylor and CB Delrick Abrams all spoke to the media following the drills and event. Below are all three players' full remarks.

Davion Taylor speaks at the Buffs' annual Pro Day (Justin Guerriero / Rivals)

Steven Montez's remarks:

Montez's key quote, talking about his footwork: "I think I juts needed to work on it because it was never good in the first place. I didn't come to (Colorado) and have good footwork. That's why it was a constant work in progress. It's still a work in progress to this day — I'm not saying my footwork is perfect by any means...it's always on my mind when I come out and throw."

Davion Taylor's remarks:

Taylor's key quote, on his versatility: "With Colorado's defense, I had to learn so much with the STAR position, but not even just the STAR, on third downs I had to move to (ILB). There were so many different things and and concepts I had to learn. But by me playing everywhere on the field, it shows (NFL) teams I can play anywhere on the team. A lot of teams see me as an inside backer."

Delrick Abrams' remarks: