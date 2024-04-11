Spring ball is in full swing for Colorado, and the media met with cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis and Oklahoma State transfer D.J. McKinney Thursday to learn about how the cornerbacks room is coming along to this point.

Mathis discussed key players, such as Travis Hunter, Cormani McClain and others, evaluating their performance so far this spring. McKinney touched on his transfer experience and his style as a player.

Watch Thursday's sessions below: