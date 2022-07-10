HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Three-star wide receiver Mikey Matthews, who took an official visit to Colorado late last month, was one of the stars of the big Battle at the Beach tournament at Edison High School in California on Saturday.

"It's very exciting. It's like a preview before our first game Aug. 12 in Hawaii, so I can't wait to see what our boys are capable of doing," Matthews said before leading his Mission Viejo High School team to the tournament championship.

As for his recruitment, that Colorado trip was his only official visit so far, while he also took unofficial visits to Michigan and Michigan State.

He's not planning to make a commitment decision until the middle or end of his fall season -- perhaps on his birthday, Nov. 1 -- but the trip to Boulder certainly left an impression on him.

"The coaching staff is amazing. They all have NFL resumes. They know what they're talking about. I feel like they're on the rebuilding process right now, but I feel like they're going to be on the come up," Matthews said. "It's really nice out there, the Flatirons right next to the school, the mountains, everything looks really nice. The scenery never gets old. The city's really nice, it's a really nice college city, the people are really nice, really welcoming."