CORONA, Calif. — Edward Schultz has admittedly had to battle through inconsistency throughout his senior season. The 2023 receiver is playing for a new team this season, and there are a number of options across the board at his position. However, in sports it tends to be the last game that matters most and the 6-foot-1 recruit, who is currently committed to Colorado, had his breakout performance of the season last Friday night to help his team at Mission Viejo High School advance in the California Southern Section playoffs.

Schultz caught two touchdown passes, including the eventual game-winning score, to help Mission Viejo take down Southern California powerhouse Corona-Centennial — the team that knocked Mission Viejo out of the postseason last year.

He ended up with just over 140 yards receiving on four catches in the 31-28 victory.

"Through this season, it's been up and down, up and down," he said. "Dealing with some injuries, dealing with some different things. Me coming here as a transfer, I was just trying to come in and give as much as I can to the team."

The Colorado-bound receiver tried to downplay his own performance after the win hoping to keep the focus on his team instead, but having a showing like the one he did last week certainly proved a lot to his teammates.

"Eddie came through huge tonight play after play," Arizona commit and fellow Mission Viejo receiver Jackson Holman said. "That elevated our game on the field, tremendously. That was super exciting to watch."

Schultz has been one of the recruits in the 2023 class committed to the Buffs longest after making his pledge to the staff back in February. Since then a lot has changed in Boulder, but Schultz has not changed his mind about where he wants to play his college football.

"I believe in them, I'm with them," he said about CU and the coaches still in place with the Buffs. "I'm still currently committed to them. I still talk to them. I'm still real close with them. I'm gonna stay committed there."

Schultz and his Mission Viejo squad will be back in action this Friday night when it hosts another top team in Southern California, St. John Bosco.

Watch our full exclusive interview with the Colorado-bound receiver below.