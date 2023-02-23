Colorado is inching closer to the start of the first spring practices under new head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffs have completely revamped the coaching staff under Sanders, and there has been plenty of interest in the offensive side of the ball that will be led by new coordinator Sean Lewis.

The new staff assembled by Sanders under Lewis features a wide range of coaches from different backgrounds with different levels of experience. Each member of the new CU offensive staff had an opportunity to meet with the local Boulder media for the first time Thursday, and below you can watch the entire media session with each of the five offensive assistant coaches.