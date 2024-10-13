WATCH: Colorado coach Deion Sanders talks after loss to Kansas State

in other news
Mid-South Rumor Mill: Buffs making push for SMU commit Zay Gentry
The cornerback from Texas is among the recent offers sent out by the Colorado coaching staff.
Midwest Rumor Mill: Four-star CB Dawayne Galloway on CU's radar
The 2025 recruit from Ohio backed off his commitment to Purdue over the weekend.
Colorado and USC battle it out over four-star OT Carde Smith
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman has the latest on the four-star offensive lineman as the Buffs continue their pursuit.
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NLI will become a thing of the pass after the Wednesday decision by the NCAA's DI Council.
WATCH: DE coach Vincent Dancy, DEs Taje McCoy, Samuel Okunlola talk K-State
Colorado DE coach Vincent Dancy plus DEs Taje McCoy and Samuel Okunlola spoke with reporters Wednesday.
in other news
Mid-South Rumor Mill: Buffs making push for SMU commit Zay Gentry
The cornerback from Texas is among the recent offers sent out by the Colorado coaching staff.
Midwest Rumor Mill: Four-star CB Dawayne Galloway on CU's radar
The 2025 recruit from Ohio backed off his commitment to Purdue over the weekend.
Colorado and USC battle it out over four-star OT Carde Smith
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman has the latest on the four-star offensive lineman as the Buffs continue their pursuit.
Head coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado squad were on the wrong end of a 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday following their bye week. Adding injury to insult, the Buffs had four receivers impacted by injury in the game. Sanders met with reporters after the loss to breakdown what went wrong for his team in its close defeat.
Watch the postgame press conferences below:
- S
- WR
- OG
- ILB
- S
- TE
- OT
- TE