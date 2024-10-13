Advertisement

Oct 13, 2024
WATCH: Colorado coach Deion Sanders talks after loss to Kansas State
Nicolette Edwards  •  CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@nikkiedwardsss

Head coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado squad were on the wrong end of a 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday following their bye week. Adding injury to insult, the Buffs had four receivers impacted by injury in the game. Sanders met with reporters after the loss to breakdown what went wrong for his team in its close defeat.

Watch the postgame press conferences below:

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
