Roundtable: Setting the stage for Colorado-Kansas State battle

Both Colorado and No.18 Kansas State are coming off their bye weeks with these programs now ready to renew an old rivalry.

The Buffs will be playing in front of their fifth consecutive sellout crowd on Saturday and the seventh straight nationally televised game this season. CU continues to be a hot topic across college football led by the conversation around Heisman frontrunner Travis Hunter and the recent take down of UCF as a 14-point underdog, but will the narrative shift against the Buffs as they face their first ranked opponent of the season?

Almost 14 years have passed since these two teams have faced each other and this matchup will showcase what the Buffs are capable of against one of the top 50 total offenses (43rd) and total defenses (47th) in the FBS. The Wildcats have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but there is one thing that is working in the Buffs' favor as they come in as a 4.5-point underdog. Head coach Chris Klieman's team has lost four straight games following a bye week.