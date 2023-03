Colorado is just two weeks away from spring practice and every member of the coaching staff is adjusting to his new setup at CU. The defensive side of the ball will be led by new defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

Including Kelly, the defensive staff features LB coach Andre' Hart, CB coach Kevin Mathis (both coming from Jackson State) and former defensive analyst at Texas A&M Nick Williams. Each member of the new CU defensive staff had an opportunity to meet with the local Boulder media for the first time Thursday, and below you can watch the entire media session with each of the five defensive assistant coaches.